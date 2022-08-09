Shujaat urges politicians to support Pak Army

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has urged politicians to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army which has served the nation in every difficult time.
In a statement on Monday, he said politicians should keep political expediencies aside and make the propaganda campaign against the Pakistan Army a failure. He said the nation equally shared the grief of the families of the martyrs of the Lasbela tragedy. Everything was tolerable but the propaganda campaign against the Pakistan Army could not be tolerated. He lauded the role and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in restoration of law and order and elimination of terrorism in the country.
