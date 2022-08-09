Pakistan sees uptick in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The country reported a slight rise in Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours with 628 new infections, the National Institute of Health, (NIH) Islamabad data showed Monday morning, Geo News reported.

According to the latest statistics issued by the NIH, during the last 24 hours, 19,451 diagnostic tests were conducted, out of which 628 Covid-19 cases were detected. The NIH data showed that the positivity ratio was recorded at 3.23 percent with three more deaths overnight. As per NIH, 163 Covid-19 patients are admitted in intensive-care units (ICU) and are being treated at different medical facilities across the country.