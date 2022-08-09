Shehroze youngest climber to summit 9 peaks over 8,000m

Pakistan’s young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif poses in this undated photo. — Photo by author

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has become the youngest climber in the world to summit 9 peaks of over 8,000m in the world to break Adriana Brownlee’s record in less than a month.

Shehroze achieved this feat on Monday morning when he reached the summit of 8035m Gasherbrum II at around 9:00am Pakistan time. The 20-year-old climber surpassed England’s 21 year old Adriana Brownlee’s record of being youngest to summit 9 peaks of over 8,000m. Adriana had reached her 9th peak on July 20th when she successfully scaled the Broad Peak in Pakistan. Brownlee later went to become youngest to climb 10 peaks of over 8,000m when she reached on top of K2 on July 30th.

Shehroze is likely to surpass this record as well by next week as soon after descending from Gasherbrum II, the Pakistani mountaineer will eye climbing Gasherbrum I – the 11th highest peak in the world at 8080m.

The young Pakistani mountaineer had earlier scaled Nanga Parbat on July 5th this year. Earlier this year he reached on top of Mt. Makalu, Mt. Lhotse and Mt. Kanchenjunga in Nepal in less than a month. In 2021, he had summited Mt. Everest, K2 and Manaslu. His first 8,000m climb was in 2019 when he reached on top of Broad Peak.



Shehroze Kashif is eyeing to become the youngest climber in the world to summit all 14 peaks of over 8,000m. Adriana Brownlee of England, who is a year elder than Shehroze is also running after the same record.