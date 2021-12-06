11th Pakistan Mountain Festival: Nature lovers enjoy hiking at Trail-V despite rain

Islamabad: More than one hundred university students and nature lovers participated in the hiking and clean-up drive at Margalla Hills Trail-V despite inclement weather.

The event was organised by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) and DTN in connection with its ongoing 11th Pakistan Mountain Festival, the annual flagship event to commemorate the UN’s International Mountain Day (IMD) in collaboration with the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWNB), a subordinate organisation of the Ministry of Climate Change, the Gym Club of the Quaid-e-Azam University, CS Adventure Club of the Comsats University Islamabad Campus, GBC Council, Westminster Academy and Rawalpindi Women University.

Before the nature walk and clean-up, the IWMB Assistant Director Sakhawat Ali briefed the participants about the biological diversity and natural heritage of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP). Sakhawat Ali said Margalla Hills National Park was established in 1980, it is the third-largest national park in the world with an area of 17,386 hectares (42,960 acres). And under the foothills of the Himalayas. Tilla Charouni with a height of 1604m is the tallest peak in the park. The park is rich in biodiversity, especially rich in Sino-Himalayan fauna, most notably grey goral, barking deer, and the Leopard. Combined MHNP is home to around 600 plant species, 402 bird varieties, 38 mammals, and 27 species of reptiles. He said under the new management recently the IWMB has taken many steps for the protection of the Park and visitors. Many cases of woodcutting and forest fires were averted. The renovated IWMB nature education centre is the hub of activities and awareness-raising sessions.

Later, Pakistan’s young rising face of hard-core mountaineering Sirbaz Khan and former deputy mayor of Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation Zeshan Naqvi, Pakistan’s well respected and recognized mountaineer Nazir Sabir were the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Nazir Sabir said mountaineering has become very technical and challenging in the changing climate. Unpredictable harsh weather has made this increasingly becoming an expensive sport. Many corporations are coming up globally to support their mountaineers except Pakistan. Many vibrant strategies are dusting on the public shelves. We need to get them out and launch them with a proactive action agenda to develop a team of skilful mountaineers and to mainstream Pakistan’s mountaineering facilities that have no match worldwide. He said the Alpine Club of Pakistan needs to be revamped under the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Prime Minister should form a task force of 8-10 leading mountaineers and people promoting Pakistan’s mountains to translate challenges into opportunities.

Sirbaz Khan said unfortunately mountaineering is not the priority of the Pakistan government while the mountains are under stress from the housing and timber mafia. We hardly see action against them. Government shall opt for a strategy to promote and mainstream mountaineering and engage young enthusiasts. Zeshan Naqvi said Islamabad has multiple places that can attract youth engagement and we can host youth and nature lovers from other cities and countries. The authorities shall proactively pursue an action plan in this regard.