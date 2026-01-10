Nina Dobrev follows vintage fashion trend in Hollywood

Nina Dobrev stuns fans with vintage designer outfit at event

In Hollywood, fashion trends often change with time. So, the latest trend is believed to be vintage one, where actresses opt for older designer outfits. Nina Dobrev is one of them.



The Vampire Diaries alum slipped into a black-and-white outfit from the Hervé Léger Fall/Winter 1997 couture collection at a Golden Globes Nominees Night party, hosted by Spotify and The Hollywood Reporter.

Nina Dobrev

Before her, Cynthia Erivo and Tyla wore a 1997 Givenchy dress and a 1993 Chanel top, respectively, at different award shows.

In other news, Nina recently celebrated her 37th birthday in style. But apart from joyful celebration, her relationship status has reportedly changed after her engagement was cancelled.

It was set to happen with Olympian Shaun White, with whom the actress dated for 5 years. It is not clear why the engagement was called off.

But an insider previously told the Star that “it’s been an unspoken dirty little secret he’s a sucker for a pretty girl.”

Devastated by the split, Nina, sources say, is spending time with Zac Efron. “It’s very painful and very shocking” for her to reimagine a life without him, but “having Hollywood’s hottest bachelor all over her” doesn’t hurt.

“Spending time with Zac is the best medicine,” the insider told the Star, adding that the duo is having “a lot of fun. Even if they don’t end up dating or getting serious, this is really helping her put Shaun behind her."

Nina and Shaun had been dating since 2020.