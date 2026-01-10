Teyana Taylor reveals who really controls her styling

Teyana Taylor reveals how daughters help style her

Teyana Taylor's kids aren’t easily impressed by her dressing.

Teyana’s daughters, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 10, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 5, consider themselves her "biggest fashion critics" and "co-stylists."

"I don't leave out the house without their permission, [for them] to say, 'Okay girl,' " said the One Battle After Another star.

She also told Entertainment Tonight that her daughters teach her how to "serve face."

Teyana has bagged nominations for both Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes for her performance as Perfidia in One Battle After Another with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Before the critically acclaimed film, the actress appeared in Ryan Murphy's All's Fair with Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash-Betts. However, that project didn’t fair well with the critics and got a dismal 6% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The actress previously talked about making the pivot from music to acting after her second daughter was born.

"My grind is different, my hustle is different. Like, I'm not playing with y'all, my tolerance is different, what I'm willing to take and not willing to take — you get what I'm saying?" she said. "Motherhood is what made me start to pour more into the other things that I love to do and also to help other people."