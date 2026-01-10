Zara and Mike Tindall spotted with Harry and Meghan's friends
Princess Anne's daughter meets Prince Harry's friend
Princess Anne's daughter Zara, and her son-in-law, Mike Tindall, were photographed with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friends Nacho Figueras and Delphina Blaquier at an event.
According to a report, the Sussexes' friends were pictured with Zara and Mike ahead of the annual Magic Millions Carnival.
Mike and Zara met them at an exhibition featuring equine artist Nicole Slater.
GB News reported that the trio are all ambassadors for the foundation, with Zara and Mike having been involved for 10 years.
Taking to social media, Figueras wrote, "A very special night honouring women. Among the beautiful solo exhibition by the talented Nicola Slater, who also portrayed some of our horses back in Argentina." Figueras and Zara will be taking part in a charity polo match at this year's carnival.
Zara laughed off a question about her competitive streak after Mike teased her about facing Mr Figueras and his wife, Ms Blaquier, in the match.
Speaking in a Seven Horse Racing interview after landing in Australia for the Magic Millions Carnival, the pair discussed Zara's plans to compete in showjumping and polo across the coming days.
Asked if she would be "show jumping again and playing polo", Zara replied: "I'm doing both again.
"And yes, I'm in the Off The Track class, which is incredible. I'm jumping in that class, which is great.
"And then polo in the afternoon against Nacho and Delphina, the other ambassadors. So it's a fun-packed day. It's a very busy day. But it's incredible, and people get to be right up close to the horses."
