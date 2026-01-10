Photo: Gracie Abrams explains why creative environments inspire her

Gracie Abrams has weighed in on her career plans.

In a new chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Abrams shared that she has plans to try her hands on acting.

"I love a group project. The concept of being on a set is as thrilling as being on tour where everyone who’s there is there for a reason."

She went on to share, "These kind of creative environments are so incredibly inspiring to me. So yeah, who knows? We’ll see. We’ll see."

Moreover, she admitted being focused on her music for the time being, but she intends to remain tight-lipped about her new material for the foreseeable future.

She said, "I’m going to keep it under wraps, I suppose, until the moment. But right now I’m just very proud.

"It’s definitely my favourite music I’ve ever made, and I feel very closely connected to it."

"I appreciate so much that these albums are time capsules of where I’m at in my life at any given point, but right now it does feel very like me."

"I hope that whoever finds it, connects with it and that they make it theirs when it’s out one day. But not yet," she concluded.