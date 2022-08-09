15 more diagnosed with coronavirus

Rawalpindi:As many as 15 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 47,326. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Monday, the infected cases included 43,743 from Rawalpindi and 3,583 from other districts.

Among the new cases, six each arrived from Potohar Town and Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Islamabad, and one from Kalar Syeda. "Presently, 128 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted to any district’s health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 6,992,180 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.