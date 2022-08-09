Women’s active role sought in trade activities

LAHORE:The Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) has called upon the business community to encourage and ensure maximum participation of women in their trade and industrial activities.
PBF Chairperson (Women Wing) Ayesha Farooqui expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the business community here on Monday. Ayesha Farooqui said that women comprise more than a half of the country’s population and without their complete participation, the nation could not make progress.
She said Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry should also help exploit the potential of women entrepreneurs fully by ensuring equal opportunities to them at par with other entrepreneurs to do away with gender inequality and discrimination.
Ayesha suggested that short technical courses must also be launched across the country to impart basic knowledge to women in various trades to meet the ever-increasing demands of skilled workers in industry.
She said women entrepreneurship had been recognised as provider of social upgrading, presenting economic regeneration, growth and job creation. Women’s participation in
economic expansion had also been documented as very important for a country particularly their participation in the areas of entrepreneurship, she concluded.
