Wasa officers ordered to clear drains at Ashura procession routes

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) MD Ghafran Ahmed has directed his officers to visit all Imambargahs and procession routes and clear any clogged drains besides replacing broken manhole covers.

Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed passed these directions here on Monday. He said all the directors were ordered to visit Majalis, Imambargahs and procession routes in their respective towns. He said the officers were instructed for immediate resolution of complaints of stagnant sewer water, open and broken manhole cover.

Wasa Managing Director (MD) said that Wasa staff and machinery would be on full alert outside all Majalis and Imambargahs while tankers have also been deployed to provide clean drinking water for the mourners participating in the processions and Majalis.