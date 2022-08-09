Relief camp set up for flood affectees

LAHORE/BAHAWALPUR:Pakistan Siraiki Party (PSP) on Monday organised a flood relief camp at Chowk Fawara Bahawalpur for the people of Siraiki wasaib and Balochistan.

Pakistan Siraiki Party (PSP) Senior Vice President Allama Iqbal Wasim, President Bahawalpur M Akram Somro Advocate and Bahawalpur District President Jam Yasir Altaf Advocate organised this camp. Pakistan Siraiki Party senior member Haji Abdul Malik and many cadres actively joined the event.

PSP officials assured the participants, workers and party cadres that they will always be working for the solution of issues of people belonging to wasaib primarily during these disasters. The public actively participated in the flood relief camp and donated in the form of cash. The donations from the relief camp will be distributed in the flood-affected areas.

On this occasion Allama Iqbal Wasim informed the media that heavy disaster has strongly affected the Siraiki wasabi which includes several cities including Taunsa, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ismail Khan and the entire province of Balochistan. Unfortunately, the govt department for the disaster are not actively supporting the affected areas in the Siraiki wasaib.

M Akram Somro Advocate said that people of Saraiki wasaib are in shortage of food, medicines, and shelters. Those affected by flooding are laying under the open sky without and appropriate shelter.

Jam Yasir Altaf also expressed that the people of Siraiki wasaib are in danger of facing various infections and diseases if the government does not take significant action immediately. Other participants include Najeeb Hashmi Advocate, Mansoor Moeen Advocate, Secretary General District Bahawalpur, Jam M Arshad Advocate District President Bahawalpur President Lawyer’s Wing, Choudhry M Ashraf, Sadiq Baloch, Sardar Ahmad Mujtaba Khan Rind President Siraikistan Pakistan Aam Admi Movement.