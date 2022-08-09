Arshad’s samples taken for routine dope test

BIRMINGHAM: Soon after claiming gold in the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday, Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s samples were collected for dope test.
“Yes, his samples were taken for a dope test,” an official of Pakistan’s contingent told ‘The News’. After giving an interview to a local journalist in the mixed zone after his gold medal-winning show, Arshad told other reporters that he was going for a dope test.
It’s a routine matter and such tests are conducted, especially of those athletes who notch such huge performances. Samples of a number of other Pakistani athletes had also been collected a few days ago for conducting dope tests.
