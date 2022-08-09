The dollar has sharply depreciated against the rupee in the past few days, a rare good sign for our economy. Experts are predicting this trend will continue.
Now it’s time for our incumbent government to bring down petroleum prices and inflation as we are also observing a downward trend in crude oil rates in international markets. The government must pass on the benefits of reduced rates to the public who are in need of relief.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
Child marriage is one of the most harmful problems in our society. It has a negative effect on the lives of both boys...
Historically, Taiwan has been a part of China, while the US has long adhered to the ‘One China’ policy. So why has...
Former federal minister Shireen Mazari’s criticism of US Ambassador Donald Blome’s visit to the Torkham border is...
At a PSX event on Friday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail informed a group of affluent stockbrokers, bankers, and...
Our judicial system has proved quite well where its priorities lie. It can open its gates at midnight to pass verdicts...
One has no reason to criticize Imran Khan for contesting nine different constituencies as this is not the first time...
Comments