Tuesday August 09, 2022
August 09, 2022

The dollar has sharply depreciated against the rupee in the past few days, a rare good sign for our economy. Experts are predicting this trend will continue.

Now it’s time for our incumbent government to bring down petroleum prices and inflation as we are also observing a downward trend in crude oil rates in international markets. The government must pass on the benefits of reduced rates to the public who are in need of relief.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

