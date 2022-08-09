CITY PULSE

Betaali Prem Katha
The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a play inspired by a tale from the ancient Sanskrit epic ‘Kathasaritsagara’, and follows the story of a boy who meets a creature with magical powers and a knack for telling stories. Titled ‘Betaali Prem Katha’, the play will run at 8pm from
August 12 to August 21 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.
Emblems of Here, Then and Now
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Haniya Ali Athar and Amna Suheyl. Titled ‘Emblems of Here, Then and Now’, the show will run at the gallery until August 20. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.
Welcome to the Here-after
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdul Rehman, Quratulain Dar, Shanzey Mir and Sehrish Willayat. Titled ‘Welcome to the Here-after’, the show will run at the gallery until August 20. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.
Fixed Price
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adeel uz Zafar, Meher Afroz, Muhammad Zeeshan, RM Naeem and Scheherezade Junejo. Titled ‘Fixed Price’, the show will run at the gallery until August 11. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Behind the Scenes
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ayesha Waseem, Kashaf Rathore, Muhammad Khubaib, Marium Mansoor, Ahsan Ahmed, Yusra Taqi, SM Raza, Nayab Noor, Umaimah Khan, Halah Khan, Ali Saad, Buland Iqbal and Shazma Arshad. Titled ‘Behind the Scenes’, the show will run at the gallery until August 18. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.
The staff of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement has seized contraband items...
In his message on the occasion of Ashura, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui,...
Sindh United Party leader Syed Zain Shah met former Sindh governor Imran Ismail on Monday and discussed the political...
The Sindh High Court has restrained the Sindh Building Control Authority from taking any adverse action against...
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh vice president and Sindh Assembly member Raja Azhar has said that various diseases,...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rahman has said that after his party’s success in the upcoming local...
