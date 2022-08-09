PTI, SUP agree to jointly change Sindh’s politics

Sindh United Party leader Syed Zain Shah met former Sindh governor Imran Ismail on Monday and discussed the political siltation and bad governance in Sindh.

Other leaders, including Arif Arain, Ali Junejo, and Adnan Ismail, were also present on the occasion. They expressed concern over bad governance in the province and also condemned the incident that happened with a Hindu family in Ghotki Sunday.

Ismail said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the SUP would jointly fight for the rights of the people and both parties would change the politics of Sindh. The condition of the public was getting worse and the rulers were getting richer because of uncontrolled corruption, he remarked.

The SUP leaders said the recent rainfall had completely exposed the Sindh government, as people in rain-affected areas were left in the lurch and they were still waiting for relief. However, they lamented, the provincial government was doing nothing for the betterment and rehabilitation.