Punjab to launch Ehsaas ration programme

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi during meeting. —Screen grab CM Punjab Twitter

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved the launch of the Ehsaas ration subsidy programme and decided to grant Rs1,500 monthly to poor people instead of Rs1,000.

Under the programme, people will be given flour, pulses and ghee at a subsidised rate. The chief minister directed the constitution of a ministerial steering committee for the implementation of the programme. The committee will be headed by Dr Sania Nishtar. The chief minister maintained that a working group would also be formed for it, adding that an effective monitoring system would be formulated for its implementation.

The chief minister directed preparing an Ehsaas Act for the programme. “The Ehsaas Act will be approved by the Punjab Assembly,” he said and directed to consolidate various social protection programmes on a single platform. He said the Ehsaas programme aimed at the welfare of humanity and people deprived of social protection.

He termed the programme a mega step towards eradicating poverty and building a welfare state. Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed him about the salient features of the Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme, Ehsaas Card and Ehsaas Protection Programme.



Provincial Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Adviser to CM Omar Sarfraz Cheema, MNA Moonis Elahi, former P&D Chairman Salman Ghani, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Chairman Planning & Development, Director General Rescue 1122 and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Wafaq-ul-Madaras-ul-Arabia Pakistan Secretary General Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari appreciated the ‘exemplary step’ of the chief minister to include the clause of the Khatm-e-Nabuwat affidavit in the marriage certificate. In a meeting with the chief minister, he acknowledged his praiseworthy step and termed it a great service to the religion. “Your step is highly appreciated which will always be remembered,” he added. He also extolled the Punjab government for taking steps for the promotion of religious tolerance and harmony in the province.

The chief minister said directions had been issued to the marriage registrar to provide new Khatm-e-Nabuwat affidavit forms, adding that strict action would be taken in case of a violation. He added that one-month imprisonment and fine could be awarded to a marriage registrar for not using the new marriage form.

Pervaiz Elahi also lauded the role of religious scholars for promoting tolerance on Youm-e-Ashur, adding that the Punjab government appreciates the exemplary cooperation of scholars of all schools of thought. He said the law and order had improved in the province due to their cooperation and the steps being taken by the government. Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Hamesh Khan were also present.