David, Victoria Beckham gushes over 'fiercely loyal' son Cruz on special day

David beckham and Victoria Beckham penned down hearfelt tributes for their youngest son, Cruz, on his special day.

The aspising singer turned 21 on 20th February and the proud father took to his social media account on to share throwback video of Cruz along with a sweet note.

“Happy 21st birthday to my little boy,” David wrote.

“Not so little anymore but the proudest thing that I am of you is the person and man that you have become, you are kind, considerate and fiercely loyal to your family , friends and everyone around you which makes you a very special person.

“You are on your own journey in life and you are working hard and having fun which is what life is all about... We love you Cruzie and hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve to," he added.

On the other Victoria also uploaded a video saying, she "could not be prouder of the sweet, kind, talented young man [he has] become”.

This came after the Beckham clan marked Cruz's pre birthday celebration in a grand bash.

And once again Brooklyn Beckham was not in the attendance amid the family rift.

Last month, Brooklyn shared a six-page long bombshell statements accusing his parents of attempting to break his marriage to wife Nicola Peltz and he did not want to reconcile with his family.