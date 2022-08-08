LG reps seek probe into alleged illegal practices

PESHAWAR: Seven chairmen of capital metropolitan have asked the authorities to hold investigations into the corrupt practices of the director general, director East, director Finance, deputy director Regulations and capital metropolitan

offices.

In a joint statement issued here on Sunday, the elected chairmen including, Wali Mohammad, Akhundzada Zahidullah Shah, Intizar Khalil, Amirzada, Zahid Khan and others alleged that the DG capital metropolitan, director East, director Finance, and deputy director Regulations were involved in illegal practices.

They alleged that these officers were openly violating government rules and bypassed authorities concerned and get approval from their blue-eyed

officers.

This, they said, was contrary to Local Government Act and rules. Under a preplanned conspiracy, they said, the elected representatives were being bypassed.

They said the DG had not only bypassed elected representatives but allocated Rs1 billion for his own office while for all the chairmen and the mayor allocated only Rs50 million.

The chairmen said that the DG had not only violated directives of Peshawar High Court during the recent Eidul Azha but also violated the rules by awarding contracts to his blue-eyed persons. They asked the provincial government to hold investigations as to why the DG provided more than Rs80 million to the contractor to vacate Shalimar Garden and now no one is ready to pay Rs4 million for it.

They said millions of rupees were withdrawn in the name of parks but all parks in Peshawar were presenting a deserted look. In Municipal colleges, they alleged the DG had appointed the junior staff as principals and pushed the educational institutions towards destruction.

They said the DG was adopting delaying tactics in the metropolitan budget for the last three months, which deprived the people of Peshawar of basic facilities. The chairmen said that under a pre-planned conspiracy, their image was being tarnished. They termed allocation of Rs5 million for the development of the entire Peshawar a joke and vowed to resist it.