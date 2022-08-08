Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I have completed my Electrical Engineering degree and now I want to do Masters. Can you please suggest what subject/ area now I should choose to do Masters either in Engineering or some Management subjects? (Rummaan Mufassir – Karachi)

Ans: Dear Rummaan, I think you should consider doing MSc in Mechatronics. This is a strong mixture of Electrical, Electronic and Mechanical Engineering and will open up better job prospects in the future. There are several universities in Pakistan and abroad which offer these degrees. It will depend upon the finances available to you.

Q2: Dear Mr Abidi, my son is studying in Navy Engineering College, Karachi in Industrial & Manufacturing Department. He is in 1st semester but his own interest is to study Mechanical. Therefore, I thought I should get your expert opinion and guide us which technology has better scope in the market. (Zulfi Nazeer Baloch – Karachi)

Ans: I think the degree your son started has equal value being a popular branch of engineering. Since he is doing his first semester so changing his specialty trade will be of very little value. Let him complete his current degree and think of specialisation or MS after his bachelors.

Q3: Respected sir, I read your column recently and thought to get help from you as I want to go abroad to pursue masters degree and settle there. Can you please guide me which country is best considering job prospects and cost of education? I am also confused whether to do masters in Chemical Engineering, Oil and Gas, Renewable Energy or Environmental Engineering. I have a great interest in renewable energy and oil and gas sector but I don’t know their job prospects. (Noufal Butt- Lahore)

Ans: Very rightly both Renewable Energy and Oil & Gas are emerging sub areas with wider scope of job opportunities. Australia and Canada are the countries in which the job prospectuses for qualified graduates are very bright.

Q4: I am doing MBA in Banking & Finance and I want to ask you that what kind of short courses are suitable to enhance the worth of my degree. I am going to complete my degree in a year but I am very confused that how to start my professional career. (Shaheera Najam - Lahore)

Ans: Dear Miss Shaheera, I will suggest that you find an internship in a bank or a financial institution even if it is without a salary. The training you will have by working will be far more useful and effective than a short course.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).