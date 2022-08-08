People should support JI for their own sake, says Naeemur Rehman

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has asked the people of Karachi to join the party's Karachi Rights Movement for the sake of their own rights and the future of their future generations.

He expressed these views while visiting North Karachi and its adjoining areas. He also visited the bereaved family of a teenager who recently drowned in an uncovered rainwater drain.

He urged the people of Karachi to confront the provincial and federal governments for their due rights instead of accepting the civic problems and violations of their rights as their fate. He asked the 30 million citizens in Karachi to vote for and support the JI, saying that the party had uplifted the city in the past and would bring back its past glory if elected in the upcoming local government polls.

Rehman said that big mistakes had been made in the voter lists. He appealed to all the citizens of Karachi to vote for scale — the electoral symbol of the JI — on the day of the elections.

The Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement ruled over the province for over a decade but did nothing good for the future of Karachi, the JI city chief said.

He also berated the K-Electric and political parties supporting the company. The JI leader also highlighted what he said injustice to the city on part of the ruling parties in the form of the quota system and flawed census.

The people of Karachi should reject on the polling day all the political parties that played role in ruining the megalopolis, he said.