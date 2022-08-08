Sindh, KE not concerned about power outages in Karachi: PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh parliamentary leader Khurram Sher Zaman has said the provincial government and K-Electric are not concerned about controlling unannounced loadshedding in Karachi.

The duration of loadshedding had reached 16 to 18 hours a day, he said in a statement on Sunday. The PTI government had provided additional power to K-Electric for Karachi, but the “imported” government had withdrawn the 300 megawatts of extra power that had been given to Karachi. Treating people like a stepmother was unacceptable under any circumstances, he added.

Zaman said Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail did not give a satisfactory answer over the issue of unannounced power outages. At present, the government’s job was to blame K-Electric, while the electric supply accused the government, he said, adding that if the company had not paid the dues last year, the government should have cancelled the KE’s licence, but it could not do so.

However, due to the government’s blame game, business communities and domestic consumers were suffering, he remarked. “The destruction of Karachi before destroying the country is the mission of the imported government. It has prepared a long list of its failures after coming into power.”