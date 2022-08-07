 
Sunday August 07, 2022
Kashmiris slam India

By Syed Abbas Gardezi
August 07, 2022

MUZAFFARABAD: People of Jammu and Kashmir denounced Indian action, of 5th August 2019 whereby it abolished the special consitutional status given earlier to Kashmir, on the completion of its 3 years, a protest procession followed by rally was organized in the capital.

A large number of citizen, expressed determination to continue the struggle for freedom from India.

