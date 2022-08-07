Punjab govt to help flood-hit, maintain security: Cheema

LAHORE: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema has said the Punjab cabinet has decided to utilise all possible resources to help flood affectees and maintain security during Muharram-ul-Haraam.

In a media briefing after a meeting of the cabinet on Saturday, he said Punjab ministers had been assigned duties relating to overseeing arrangements in all districts of Punjab during Muharram-ul-Haraam. The ministers by working jointly with district administrations would ensure law and order.

He said three standing committees had been constituted. “We do not believe in having vindictive actions against the administration and the first and foremost objective of the PTI is to ensure provision of justice,” he said, adding that a committee had been constituted to deal with those breaching the law and making false cases against PTI leaders and workers. He said that during the past four months, the democratic government of Punjab was damaged with money.

In reply to a question, he said: “The PMLQ is our ally and the inclusion of its MPAs in the cabinet is expected in the near future. We will bring improvement in administrative matters by learning a lesson from past mistakes. Now we have no other way except transparent elections.” He said people and the country were in dire need of a bold and patriotic leadership.