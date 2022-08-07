 
Sunday August 07, 2022
Head of Amnesty Ukraine quits

By AFP
August 07, 2022

KYIV, Ukraine: The head of Amnesty International’s Ukraine office has resigned, accusing the rights organisation of parroting Kremlin propaganda in a controversial report that criticised the war-torn country’s military response to Russia’s invasion.

Amnesty sparked outrage in Ukraine when it released a report on Thursday accusing the military of endangering civilians by establishing bases in schools and hospitals, and launching counterattacks from heavily populated areas.

