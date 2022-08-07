Gunmen kill six in central Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen have killed six people, including two Indians, in Nigeria’s Kogi state, police said on Saturday, with the region wracked by jihadist and gang violence.
The attackers opened fire on a bus in the industrial town of Ajaokuta late Friday, killing two Indians, their two police escorts and two drivers, state police spokesman William Ovye Aya said in a statement.
