 
close
Sunday August 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Gunmen kill six in central Nigeria

By AFP
August 07, 2022

KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen have killed six people, including two Indians, in Nigeria’s Kogi state, police said on Saturday, with the region wracked by jihadist and gang violence.

The attackers opened fire on a bus in the industrial town of Ajaokuta late Friday, killing two Indians, their two police escorts and two drivers, state police spokesman William Ovye Aya said in a statement.

Comments