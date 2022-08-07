Midnight musings

The people have the right to ask that if the companies that are responsible for the distribution of electricity are all getting their electricity from the same sources then why do the rates keep changing on each slab and why are the rates in so-called peak hours higher than normal rates?
Are they using different or higher quality fuels during this period? Such are the thoughts that come to mind during the sleepless nights when the power is gone.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
