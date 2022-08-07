Rural sports

The villages of Pakistan lack all kinds of facilities, especially sports grounds and other venues related to physical recreation. For example, there is no cricket ground in my village despite there being abundant enthusiasm for the sport, like anywhere else in Pakistan.
This absence negatively impacts the health of village residents and thus deserves the attention of our government ministers. We should help ensure that young and old across Pakistan do not lack access to parks and sports grounds and are able to lead healthy lives.
Saqib Gull Sher
Karachi
According to reports, the groundwater table in Islamabad is drying up at an alarming rate. This is a common theme...
The recent floods in Balochistan and elsewhere in Pakistan are a consequence of our governments neglecting to address...
According to some, the presidential form of government is suitable for Pakistan, even though it has been tried before...
The people have the right to ask that if the companies that are responsible for the distribution of electricity are...
The education sector has become a commercialized business tool and desperate students are the customers. Some...
As tourism booms in GilgitBaltistan, each resident is set on turning their house into a guest house so that they can...
Comments