Rural sports

The villages of Pakistan lack all kinds of facilities, especially sports grounds and other venues related to physical recreation. For example, there is no cricket ground in my village despite there being abundant enthusiasm for the sport, like anywhere else in Pakistan.

This absence negatively impacts the health of village residents and thus deserves the attention of our government ministers. We should help ensure that young and old across Pakistan do not lack access to parks and sports grounds and are able to lead healthy lives.

Saqib Gull Sher

Karachi