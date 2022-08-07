Cleanliness work underway in Saidpur Village

Islamabad : The civic agency has launched a cleanliness campaign in Saidpur Village where heaps of garbage especially in and around nullah was creating nuisance for the local people.

According to the details, the civic management wing has removed trash, tree branches and other waste material from nullah and restored smooth flow of water in the monsoon season.

Some elements dumped their household trash and buildings waste material in nullah that had caused blockage and also destroyed the beauty of the historical village.

The local people commended response of the civic agency on their complaints as the most of the area has been cleared and the remaining work will be completed in next few days.

An icon of the capital’s ancient heritage, Saidpur Village, located in the Margalla Hills, has in recent times fallen victim to commercialisation.

Saidpur was declared as an Arts and Craft Village in 2006, in a bid to preserve its centuries-old cultural heritage as well as promote tourism. The civic agency has so far spent Rs400 million on the preservation and restoration of the village.

It was also proposed in the past that nullah in Saidpur Village should be diverted to Korang nullah to avoid flooding in Rawalpindi in the rainy season.

An official said that “We have received complaints after which our employees reached the spots to get to know the real situation.”

“The trash and litter was everywhere in and around nullah in Saidpur Village. But all waste material is being removed and the work will be completed in next couple of days,” he said.

He said, “Now we will monitor the situation and not allow anyone to throw waste material in the nullah leh.”