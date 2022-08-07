China’s GDP stood at $17.7 trillion last year

LAHORE : Chinese Consul General in Lahore, Mr Zhao Shiren, has stated that China has already become the second biggest economy of the world as its last year’s GDP stood at $ 17. 7 trillion.

Talking to The News, the Consul General added, “As per the opinion of global economists, if the current growth rate sustains, China would become the number one economy of the world before 2030. Moreover, China is determined to maintain 5.5 per cent GDP growth rate, even though it is a big challenge”. Highlighting China’s ongoing development partnership with the countries of the Third World, the Chinese Consul General observed that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a landmark in the area of cordial and mutually beneficial China-Pakistan ties.