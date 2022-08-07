Aviary housing 46 bird species inaugurated in Bahria Town

An aviary spreading over one acre and housing 46 species of birds was inaugurated on Friday in Bahria Town Karachi.

The aviary, which is one of its kind in the country, has a total of around 600 songbirds. It has been designed in a way that it resembles a jungle where fog effects have also been created through an advance lighting system.

According to a statement issued, the aviary was constructed as per the vision of Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain and Chief Executive Officer of Bahria Town Karachi Ali Riaz Malik. It contains the latest aviary equipment.

In its inaugural ceremony, residents of Bahria Town visited the aviary in large numbers, along with prominent figures of Karachi, Bahria Town administration and their families.

The 46 species of birds in the one-acre aviary have been brought from different parts of the world. Through the design of a forest, the birds have been given a natural environment.

Those visiting the aviary also get the feel of a jungle and this aspect makes it a unique aviary across Pakistan.

The sounds of various songbirds create a natural music. The birds include cockatoos, macaws, finches, lorikeets, parakeets, grey parrots, nightingales, Asian koels and other species.

The visitors can experience these exotic birds in their natural environment. They can even feed these birds.

The aviary also offers different souvenirs for bird lovers. The recreational facility not only attracts children but also elders.

The Bahria Town Karachi has already gifted the people of Karachi an international standard theme park, 36-hole golf club, structure resembling the Eiffel Tower and a carnival. The housing society has also constructed for the people the largest stadium of the country and the third largest mosque of the world. A seven-star hotel is also under construction in Bahria Town.