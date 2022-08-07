Home department bans helicams during Muharram processions

On the request of Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, the home department has ordered a ban on the operation of helicams during processions to be held during the month of Muharram.

The home department’s notification states that in a letter dated July 28, Memon had attached a report of the Karachi and District South police chiefs mentioning that mourning gatherings and processions will be held throughout the city.

Memon said that in view of the law and order situation, the city and South police chiefs have requested banning the use of helicams for media coverage in the larger interest of ensuring security to the participants of the processions to be held on the 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram.

“The Government of Sindh is satisfied that in view of the present security environment, it is necessary to make immediate measures and foolproof preventive security arrangements for religious gatherings on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram, and to obviate any chance of misuse by undesirable elements,” reads the notification.

Therefore, exercising the powers conferred under Section 144(6) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the government ordered a ban on the use of Helicams during gatherings and processions on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram.

In pursuance of Section 195(i)(a) of the CrPC, station house officers of the relevant police stations have been authorised to register written complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code against those violating Section 144 of the CrPC.