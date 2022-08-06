NA by-polls: PPP seeks applications from candidates

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party has sought applications from candidates aspiring to contest by-elections on National Assembly seats, which fell vacant after the Speaker National Assembly accepted the resignations of PTI MNAs.
The nine seats where by-polls will be held on September 25 include NA-22 Mardan-III, NA-24 Charsadda-II, NA-31 Peshawar-V, NA-45 Kurram-1, NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II, NA-237 Malir-II, NA-239 Korangi Karachi-1 and NA-246 Karachi South-1. Secretary General PPP Farhatullah Babar has advised desirous candidates to submit their applications along with a bank draft of Rs40,000 by Monday August 8.
