69pc students pass SSC-I examination

Islamabad : The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Friday announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC-I) annual examination with just 69.44 pass percentage.

A total of 126,728 candidates, including 117,218 regular and 9,510 private ones, sat the exam but only 87,999 were successful. Of them, 84,630 were regular candidates and 3,369 private.

Last Wednesday, the board had declared the results of the SSC-II exams with pass percentage of 86.58 as 95,819 of the total of 110,671 candidates were successful.

The SSC-I exam results show that in Science Group, 103,991 regular candidates appeared in the exam and 77,253 of them passed it. Of the total 2,508 private candidates, 6,789 were successful.

In Humanities Group, 12,773 regular candidates sat the exam and the board declared 7,239 of them successful. The private candidates totalled 12,773 but only 7,239 passed it.

Of the Tech/MTech Group, 454 regular candidates appeared in the exam but just 138 were successful.

FBISE Chairman Qaiser Alam praised the educational institutions for training their teachers well for the success of the learning achievement-based examination system. He said the board was coming up with a university programme to train teachers according to a regular schedule with the help of institutions and directorates, to further the cause of quality education.