Flooding alert issued for twin cities

Islamabad : Pakistan Metrological Department has said the monsoon currents are set to become stronger in the country to cause more rains and urban flooding this and next week. According to it, under the influence of the new weather system, rains coupled with wind and thunderstorms are expected to fall in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan and south-eastern Sindh from August 6 to August 9 with occasional gaps. Also, rainfall along with strong winds and thunders is expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and parts of Balochistan from August 10 to August 13 with occasional gaps. About the impacts of rains, the Met Office said downpour could generate flash floods in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala on August 8, August 10, August 11 and August 12.

Flash flooding is expected in local nullahs of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir on August 8 and from August 10 to August 12.