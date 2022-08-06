‘India could not suppress Kashmiris’ spirit of freedom’

LAHORE:Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas has said that the international community should force India to withdraw the unilateral and illegal attempt made on August 5, 2019 of abolishing special status of Occupied Kashmir.

Commissioner OPC Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas expressed these views while giving his message on Kashmir Exploitation Day on August 5 here on Friday at the office of OPC Punjab. He said that India could not suppress the spirit of freedom of Kashmiris by ending the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

He clarified that India has committed a violation of international laws, United Nations Conventions and Fourth Geneva Convention by revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir under Articles 370 and 135 (A) of its Constitution. This move by India has seriously threatened regional peace and stability.

Commissioner OPC Punjab said that the brutality of Indian armed forces on the oppressed Kashmiri brothers in Occupied Kashmir has made the world very worried while the Kashmiris are giving their lives for their freedom with great bravery and courage.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation stands side by side with its Kashmiri brothers in this hour of trial. He said that Pakistan's relationship with the people of Kashmir is not only religious, cultural, but also blood relation. He further said that we will never leave our Kashmiri brothers alone and they will be fully supported on every diplomatic, political and human rights front.