Pakistan incomplete without Kashmir: Pervaiz

LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi regretted that India started hatching a spate of conspiracies against Pakistan soon after 1947.

It sabotaged regional peace by intruding into the state of Kashmir and peace was also compromised by hatching a conspiracy in Palestine. Kashmir is a jugular vein and Pakistan is incomplete without it.

While addressing the Kashmir Exploitation Day ceremony at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, he said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan vigorously projected the core Kashmir issue at the international fora. I pay tributes to him for effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly, he added.

Pakistan has a deep-rooted relationship with Kashmiris and their just struggle for the liberation of Indian Occupied Kashmir will continue. He lamented that India has gone to every limit in its continued state-sponsored oppression in Occupied Kashmir. Now, even Indian organizations have stood up against the oppression of the Kashmiris, he mentioned.

The CM stressed that important member countries of OIC should play their full role in the resolution of the Kashmir conflict. Until we do not do something ourselves, no one will come to our help, he remarked. Voices are being raised, all over the world, about the worst lockdown in Occupied Kashmir, he noted. The voice is also raised in the British parliament on the Kashmir issue and I am sure that time is not far when occupied Kashmir will be liberated.

Pervaiz Elahi said that Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik has made immense sacrifices in the freedom struggle. Yasin Malik is being treated inhumanely in jail and he is not given the right to a fair trial, he regretted. Yasin Malik is on hunger strike in jail and his condition is bad. He said that it is extreme cruelty that people are shot by forcing them out of their homes in Occupied Kashmir. In some places, the Indian Army has refused to fire innocent people and international organizations are also concerned about the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Turkey and Pakistan have raised their strong voices on the Kashmir issue; he noted and paid tributes to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Meanwhile, Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and discussed matters of mutual interest. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.

CM Pervaiz Elahi said that the welfare of the common man is a priority and vowed that he will serve the people regardless of any political affiliation. The focus of the activity will be the poor man; he added and repeated to bring ease to the lives of the common man.

Sibtain said that once again, the true representative government of the people is at the helm of the affairs in Punjab for public service. CM Pervaiz Elahi delivered in his first tenure and he will, again, set new records of service to the people, he added.

Moreover, President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The CM approved the grant of two crores for Lahore Press Club and directed the information secretary to take steps to issue the grant. The CM vowed to launch the second phase of the journalist colony while the proposal for the construction of apartments for journalists is being reviewed. The CM said that he will come to distribute possession letters for F Block himself. The process of the welfare of the journalists will start from where it was left off, he said. Journalists are our brethren and their problems will be solved on a priority basis, he added. Azam Ch thanked the CM.

Azam Ch termed Pervaiz Elahi a friend of the journalists and added that his services will be remembered for the welfare of the journalist fraternity. He said that Pervaiz Elahi always supported journalists and took steps for their welfare.