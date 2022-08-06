Guardiola will not stop Silva joining Barcelona

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will not stand in Bernardo Silva’s way should he wish to join Barcelona before the end of the transfer window.
Guardiola said there has been no bid from his former club for the Portuguese midfielder, but would not keep Silva in Manchester against his will. Despite debts of 1.3 billion euros ($1.3 billion) Barcelona have embarked on a spending spree this summer and will reportedly turn their attentions to Silva should Frenkie de Jong depart the Camp Nou.
City have already let Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko join Arsenal and sold Raheem Sterling to Chelsea this summer as all three sought more regular game time.
