District delay

The central district of Karachi is suffering from a multitude of problems. The local administration is not able to perform its duties properly and honestly. Despite the presence of all kinds of departments in the district, the needs of its residents are not being adequately addressed.
Residents are required to submit applications in order for their issues to be heard but the process is plagued by delays that cumulatively demoralize the applicants and often result in them abandoning the resolution of their concerns. The government must take notice of this unacceptable and unethical performance.
Abdul Rahim Khan Ghouri
Karachi
