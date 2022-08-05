Man carrying IED killed as device explodes in Jamshoro

SUKKUR: A man was killed, when an improvised explosive device (IED) that he was carrying with him, exploded near the deputy commissioner’s office in district Jamshoro on Thursday.

The explosion took place in the pile of garbage near the DC office Jamshoro, killing the man, who was allegedly involved in planting the IED. The police and law enforcement agencies reached the spot and cordoned off the area. DC Jamshoro Farid Mustafa confirmed the incident, saying that according to the police and Rangers, the deceased was identified as Allah Bakhsh Khokhar.

He said if the device was successfully planted, it would have resulted in major loss of lives as the public starts visiting the office in the morning hours. SSP Jamshoro said the IED exploded when the alleged suspect tried to plant the bomb. The police recovered a remote control that was to be used for exploding the device. He said the suspect, a resident of Dadu, had gone missing for the past five months.According to the bomb disposal squad official, Ramzan Kanwar, 200 to 300 grams of explosives and ball bearings were packed in a canister to make the IED.