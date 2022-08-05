PFA closes production of pizza point

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of a famous pizza brand here on Thursday.
Officials said PFA teams raided at famous pizza point located on Shalimar Link Road and closed down its production due to poor arrangements. The pizza point was ordered to resume production after rectification.
PFA DG said the team found abundance of insects and non-standard cleaning arrangements at the place. He said the management also failed to follow previous instructions given to it by PFA. He added that medical and training certificates of the employees were found missing.
