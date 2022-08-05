GCU offers admission in languages courses

LAHORE:The Government College University Lahore is offering admissions to students in eight foreign and national language courses which include French, German, Chinese and Turkish.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi stated that in European countries, students often take gap year and spent a whole year engaging in a mixture of language lessons and cultural courses so as to improve their life skills, but unfortunately in Pakistan, students who got the gap year due to supplementary examinations or other reasons could not engage in productive activities mostly due to a lack of opportunities.

Prof Zaidi said that classes were scheduled in the evening, so that regular university students and professionals from different fields could also join. The VC said that the fee for these three-month language courses was kept highly nominal i.e. between Rs5,000 to Rs15,000 per language course so that the maximum number of students could benefit from it.

The last date to apply in language is August 10, 2022 while the classes would commence immediately after 14 August. UET holds ‘Open Day’: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore organised "Open Day" at its campus here Thursday.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated the event in which information was provided regarding undergraduate programmes under seven different faculties at UET main and satellite campuses, eligibility criteria, admission procedure, scholarships, and fee concession. The students were also informed about the lab and other facilities available in the university.