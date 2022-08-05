EU launches support package for Pakistan

Nu Our correspondent

Islamabad : Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka called on economic affairs minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here on Thursday and discussed with him matters of mutual interest.

The minister appreciated the development cooperation between Pakistan and the EU, which goes back to 1976, and said the country looked forward to furthering relations. He informed the visitor about the current flood situation in the country and donor coordination for relief activities.

The EU ambassador promised better support to Pakistan for achieving Sustainable Development Goals. The meeting was followed by the joint launching of the Multi-Annual Indicative Programme (MIP), covering the period 2021-2027. Under this new support package for Pakistan, an initial grant of 265 million euros has been earmarked for the period from 2021 to 2024.

“This grant provided by the European Union will support the goals set out by the Government of Pakistan in its Vision 2025,” said Secretary of the EAD Mian Asad Hayauddin. The objectives of the current MIP are guided by the country’s strategic development priorities and the overall geopolitical programme of the European Commission (2019-2024), with the aim to enhance integrated cooperation, as outlined under the Strategic Engagement Plan (2019).

The indicative allocations for 2025-2027, as well as the possible modification of other substantial elements of this MIP will be carried out through an inclusive mid-term review of its implementation, jointly with national authorities and civil society.

The MIP will support Pakistan’s Vision 2025 through a Team Europe approach together with the EU Member States. The Team Europe approach will deliver on the EU’s Global Gateway at the country level. The proposed Team Europe Approach will support a green economic recovery by collectively investing in and transforming the sectors that generate green jobs.