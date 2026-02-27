Kris Jenner's plan for Kylie Jenner to 'seal the deal' with Timothee Chalamet unveiled

Kris Jenner's 'cunning' plan for Kylie Jenner and Timtohee Chalamet revealed

Kris Jenner is advising daughter Kylie Jenner to seal the deal with Timothée Chalamet by having a kid with him as soon as possible, per insiders.

"Kris wants more grandkids ASAP," an insider shared, per Radar Online, "and loves the idea of having an A-list movie star in the family."

The momager, 70, has been glad to have an A-list celebrity and celebrated actor in their family. She wants her youngest daughter to clinch the deal quickly.

Kris has been happy to see the duo’s loved-updisplays at award shows this season, with Timothee winning the Critics Choice Award and the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme.

In both instances, he made sure to thank Kylie in his acceptance speech.

"Kris has said from day one that Timmy is the perfect son-in-law who'll be a real boost to the Kardashian brand," shared an insider. "He's ideal baby daddy material for Kylie."

According to insiders, the couple are serious and ive together, with the Dune star stepping into a stepdad role for the Khy founder’s two kids Stormi, wight, and son Aire, four.

"Timothée is so great with the kids," said the insider. "Kylie has no doubt that he'll be an incredible dad."

"Kylie wants kids with Timothée and is going to keep on trying to push him in that direction," shared the insider. "Kris is certain that, in time, Kylie will wear him down and the moment she's pregnant, everything will fall into place perfectly."