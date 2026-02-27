Kate Middleton apologizes after her umbrella bumps child's head

Fans are loving a video of Kate Middleton and Prince William greeting the public during their latest joint appearance.

The clip shows Kate saying "I am sorry, darling" after her umbrella bumps a child's head. While fans praised Kate's apology, they found the video funny because Prince William is seen "ranting" about football in the background

Prince William and Princess Kate marked St. David's Day early this year with a special trip to Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales headed to Powys, Wales, on February 26 to celebrate the spirit of community, and Kate told one young fan that she had to be reminded to bring a very important accessory.

In a video shared on Instagram by Rebecca English of the Daily Mail, the Princess of Wales bends forward to speak with a young boy as a heavy rain falls down.

"I have got an umbrella," Kate said to the child. "Thank goodness someone reminded me!"