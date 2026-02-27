Hillary Clinton's photo with Jeffrey Epstein, Jay-Z and Diddy fact-checked
Hillary Clinton on Thursday testified behind closed doors for hours to a congressional committee investigating Jeffrey Epstein
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told a congressional committee on Thursday that she did not remember ever meeting the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and had no information to share about his criminal activities.
"I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices," Clinton said in a statement, which she released as she delivered a closed-door deposition to the House of Representatives Oversight Committee in Chappaqua, New York.
Her deposition comes days after Google’s SynthID tool confirmed that an image of Jeffrey Epstein standing with prominent figures next to a swimming pool was created using AI.
The AI image shows Epstein with former rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, billionaire investor Bill Gates, rapper Jay-Z, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former US President Bill Clinton and late astrophysicist Stephen Hawking.
It was shared online with captions such as, “A big happy pedo family.
“A big happy pedo family. These people make me sick” and, “2006. A single photo. Jeffrey Epstein surrounded by names that shaped politics, science, business, and culture”.
However, an analysis by Google’s SynthID detection tool found that the image was created using AI
The tool detects all or parts of imperceptible watermarks that are present in content generated by Google’s AI models.
The US Department of Justice has released millions of internal documents related to Epstein and his ties to many prominent figures.
Some documents found on the DOJ website’s Epstein Library mention the Clintons, Combs, Gates, Jay-Z and Hawking.
-
Gorton and Denton by-election result: Green Party defeats Labour in blow to Keir Starmer
-
Inside Hillary Clinton’s Epstein testimony: Key takeaways and highlights explained
-
Calgary weather warning as 30cm snow and 130 km/h winds expected
-
Mud, rain, loincloths: All about Japan’s 200-year-old harvest wrestling ritual
-
Lindsay Lohan on 'confusing' teen fame after 'Mean Girls': 'I should have listened to my mom and dad'
-
Savannah Guthrie mom update: 'Today' show sees huge ratings boost amid search for Nancy intensifies
-
Hillary Clinton to testify in Epstein probe alongside Bill Clinton
-
Liza Minnelli reveals rare traits she is looking for in new lover after series of failed romances