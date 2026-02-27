Hillary Clinton's photo with Jeffrey Epstein, Jay-Z and Diddy fact-checked

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told a congressional committee on Thursday that she did not remember ever meeting the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and had no information to share about his criminal activities.

"I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices," Clinton said in a statement, which she released as she delivered a closed-door deposition to the House of Representatives Oversight Committee in Chappaqua, New York.

Her deposition comes days after Google’s SynthID tool confirmed that an image of Jeffrey Epstein standing with prominent figures next to a swimming pool was created using AI.

The AI image shows Epstein with former rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, billionaire investor Bill Gates, rapper Jay-Z, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former US President Bill Clinton and late astrophysicist Stephen Hawking.

“A big happy pedo family. These people make me sick” and, “2006. A single photo. Jeffrey Epstein surrounded by names that shaped politics, science, business, and culture”.

However, an analysis by Google’s SynthID detection tool found that the image was created using AI

The tool detects all or parts of imperceptible watermarks that are present in content generated by Google’s AI models.

The US Department of Justice has released millions of internal documents related to Epstein and his ties to many prominent figures.

Some documents found on the DOJ website’s Epstein Library mention the Clintons, Combs, Gates, Jay-Z and Hawking.