Princess finally releases Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's photos

Princess Ghida is married to Prince Talal bin Muhammad

Princess Ghida Talal, who serves as Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees at the cancer foundation, has released the stunning photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from their visit to Jordan.

Princess Ghida is married to Prince Talal bin Muhammad, the first cousin of King Abdullah II.

On the second day of their visit to Jordan with the World Health Organization, Meghan and Harry arrived at King Hussein Cancer Center, where they met Princess Ghida Talal, alongside hospital leadership, clinicians, and young patients receiving specialist cancer care.

They heard about the pressures facing regional cancer services as displacement and conflict strain health systems, and about WHO-supported efforts to strengthen access to treatment for children and families travelling for care.

Later, the princess took to Instagram and shared photos of Meghan and Harry with meaningful statement.

She said, “Delighted to welcome WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to the King Hussein Cancer Center.”

The Princess continued their time with children from Jordan, Syria, and Gaza was ‘deeply moving, bringing compassion’, and hope to them and their families.

Earlier, Meghan and Harry said, “This visit was a moment of listening and learning, and a renewed call for governments, donors, and institutions to protect humanitarian access, invest in mental health, and uplift locally led solutions that meet urgent needs while building systems of care that last.”