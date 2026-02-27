King Charles receives major blow after Meghan Markle, Harry's trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's this visit was a moment of listening and learning

King Charles has received a major blow as the monarch’s official Foundation is undergoing shake-up at the top during the Jordan trip of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to the charity, after three years at The King’s Foundation, Kristina Murrin CBE is to step down as CEO following the hugely successful premiere of the landmark documentary feature film Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision.

The official statement says, “Kristina leaves with the sincere thanks and best wishes of the board and the wider leadership of The King’s Foundation, having led the charity through an exciting period of expansion.

“The process to appoint a successor is underway.”

The Hello quoted The Sunday Times' Whitehall Editor, Gabriel Pogrund, as saying the decision has left King Charles "profoundly unhappy" and has resulted in "instability" at the top of the charity.

The latest blow to King Charles came amid Meghan and Harry’s visit to Jordan.

Meghan and Harry arrived in Jordan to witness how the country stands tall as a regional hub for humanitarian and moral leadership — from its partnership with the World Health Organization to its frontline role in the medical response to the crisis in Gaza.

This visit was a moment of listening and learning, and a renewed call for governments, donors, and institutions to protect humanitarian access, invest in mental health, and uplift locally led solutions that meet urgent needs while building systems of care that last.