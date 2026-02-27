Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share details of their meeting with royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also heard about the pressures facing regional cancer services

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared the details of their meetings with two members of the Jordanian Royal Family as they wrapped up their foreign visit to Jordan on Thursday.

The royal couple took to their official website and released a statement regarding their second day of their visit to Jordan with the World Health Organization.

The Duke and Duchess continued to spotlight the people and partnerships sustaining life, dignity, and recovery for communities living with the long shadow of conflict.

Meghan and Harry statement says, “At the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), The Duke and Duchess met HRH Princess Basma bint Talal and community leaders advancing the “Mujaawarah” model of good neighbouring, social cohesion, and women-led advocacy.”

The statement further reads, “The day concluded at King Hussein Cancer Center, where the Duke and Duchess met HRH Princess Ghida Talal, alongside hospital leadership, clinicians, and young patients receiving specialist cancer care.”

Meghan and Harry also heard about the pressures facing regional cancer services as displacement and conflict strain health systems, and about WHO-supported efforts to strengthen access to treatment for children and families travelling for care.

In quiet moments with patients, they were reminded that healing is not only clinical – it is 'emotional, relational, and deeply human.'

It is to be mentioned here that Princess Basma bint Talal is King Abdullah II's paternal aunt, while Princess Ghida Talal, who serves as Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees at the cancer foundation, is married to Prince Talal bin Muhammad, the first cousin of King Abdullah II.