Savannah Guthrie all set to make 'bravest move of all'

US TV host Savannah Guthrie is all set to make ‘bravest move of all’ following the abduction of her mother Nancy earlier this month.

Expert Rob Shuter, citing the sources, has claimed that Savannah is taking big step as “She’s choosing stability, family, and healing.”

The insiders tell the expert that Savannah is preparing to return full-time to New York City after weeks of anguish following her mother Nancy’s disappearance.

Savannah said Tuesday her family is now offering up to $1 million for a tip leading to the recovery of her mother, who was kidnapped 26 days ago.

Guthrie acknowledged that her mother might now be dead, in what would be a tragic end to a case that has gripped America and baffled police since Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona on February 1.

The insider said, “She has been remarkable. Strong, composed, faithful — even when she’s breaking inside.”

However, privately, the friends say the emotional toll of remaining in Tucson has been immense.

“She gave Arizona everything she had,” the close confidant said and added “Every ounce of energy went into finding her mom. She can leave knowing she did absolutely everything possible.”

Savannah acknowledged publicly that while the family still prays for a miracle, they understand her mother may already be at peace.

“Her faith is carrying her,” the source says. “But so are her children.”

Savannah kids’ schools, routines, and closest friends are based in New York.

“New York is where her support system is,” the insider adds. “It’s where she feels steady. She needs that now.”

Another source said, “Savannah isn’t running away,” “She’s choosing stability, family, and healing.”

“And sometimes, that’s the bravest move of all”, the expert said.